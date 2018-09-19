‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Southern Illinois

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death” of a man found on Sunday.
The body of Jeffery A. Spicer, 53, of Murphysboro, was found about 11:20 a.m. Sunday at an address off Illinois 3 in Wolf Lake, a small community in rural Union County, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday and investigators are awaiting results, the office said. The Union County Coroner, Phil Hileman, was not available on Wednesday afternoon for comment.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office is working with investigators from the Illinois State Police crime lab, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Carbondale Police Department, Southern Illinois University Police and the Secretary of State Police.
Funeral services for Spicer are set for Saturday morning at the Lighthouse Christian Assembly in Grand Tower through Pettett Funeral Home.
