83-year-old Belleville man sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

A Belleville man pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl when he was in his seventies.
As part of Lloyd R. Wilson’s plea deal, four other counts, including sexual exploitation of a then-7-year-old girl, were dismissed.
Wilson, now 83, was sentenced to 8 years earlier this month by Judge Zina Cruse. He was at Menard Correctional Center on Friday. His projected release date is listed by the Illinois Department of Corrections as “three years to life.”
The Belleville man pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. As part of the plea, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of that same child and one count of sexual exploitation of another child were dismissed.
