Police say man stabs three family members in their Greenville home

A man is in the Bond County jail after three women in his family were stabbed on Monday afternoon, authorities say.
At least one of the women was treated and released; another was taken by helicopter from Greenville to a hospital in St. Louis. Greenville Police did not know her condition on Tuesday morning. The man was taken to Bond County Jail on Monday and remained there Tuesday morning, the Bond County Sheriff’s Office said.
Greenville Police said charges are pending against the man. Police are withholding the identifies of all involved until charges are filed but did say they are related.
Greenville Police say the man had been living in the home in the 500 block of Harris Avenue in Greenville with the three women, ages 31, 42 and 60, for two to three weeks.
Sgt. Scott Workman said the attack was under investigation and did not say what might have preceded the stabbings.
Police were called by a neighbor at about 2 p.m. Monday, Workman said. One of the women had run to a neighbor’s house and the neighbor called police. The man had chased the woman as she was running to the neighbor’s, and apparently dropped a knife when he saw police, Workman said.
