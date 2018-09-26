Sparks fly as man in stolen SUV leads police on high-speed chase

A Caseyville man was charged Sunday morning in St. Louis after leading police on a high-speed chase that was captured on video.
The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m., when Granite City police attempted to make a traffic stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe that had been reported stolen from a parking lot in Madison County, according to court documents. The driver of the car, later identified as 39-year-old David R. J. Hayes, ignored police sirens and began fleeing at a high speed, police said.
In the video, which was filmed by an unidentified woman through the back window, it appears Hayes is speeding on the stolen car’s rims, causing sparks to fly as the metal hits the roadway. The video, which was posted on Facebook, then pans to the car’s speedometer, where the speed dial is at the car’s maximum speed. The video is blurred to the point where it’s not clear exactly how fast the car was going.
St. Louis Metro Police arrested Hayes after a brief foot chase when he crashed the Tahoe into a chain link fence near the 1800 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard and began running on foot, the court documents state.
Hayes has been charged with tampering of a motor vehicle, property damage and leaving the scene of an accident.
