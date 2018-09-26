Police search for Washington Park man accused of sexually assaulting two women

A warrant was issued Tuesday for a St. Clair County man charged in connection with two sexual assaults. Bond for the man was also set at $250,000.
Law enforcement officers are looking for Avion T. Hoskins, 19, of Washington Park. The warrant says he is a black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5-foot-9-inches tall and 188 pounds.
Centreville police say the man assaulted a girl under the age of 17 sometime in February of this year. Hoskins faces three counts related to that alleged assault. He is facing one count of sexual assault of a woman in East St. Louis on Jan. 31.
Judge Robert Haida set bail on Hoskins at $250,000 on one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm; one count of criminal sexual assault by force; and one count of criminal sexual abuse of a victim older than 5.
