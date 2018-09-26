Belleville woman accused of using online dating service to lure man to armed robbery

A 23-year-old Belleville woman is facing felony charges after she lured a man to have him robbed, police say.
Lacey Gorley was charged with aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery. Grand jury actions are also pending against Gorley.
Belleville police say they were called at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday to the 800 block of North 39th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
The male victim said he met Gorley through an online dating site, and when he arrived on Sunday night to see her, another man was there. The other man put an object to the victim’s back and the victim believed it to be a gun. The male suspect took personal property and fled.
Gorley was later located and arrested. The male suspect had not been located as of Wednesday afternoon. He is described as a black man, early 20s, and is about 6 feet tall. He has a thin build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt on Sunday.
Gorley remained in the St. Clair County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, where she is being held on $75,000 bail.
