Man shot in the chest at Cahokia apartment complex

An unidentified man was shot once in his upper torso Wednesday afternoon in Cahokia. Video surveillance at the apartment complex led police to three people who they believe are responsible for the shooting.
The victim and suspects are all believed to be in their 20s.
Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said the victim is in stable but critical condition at a local hospital. A call reporting the shooting came into the police department at 1:45 p.m. Plew said.
When police officers arrived at 4503 Mississippi Avenue, they found a male subject shot in his upper torso, Plew said.
“We viewed video surveillance and got a description of the vehicle and the people involved in the shooting. We located the vehicle a quarter of a mile north on Route 3 at the Old Scott Credit Union property,” Pew said. There, , police spotted the three individuals seen on the video.
The trio have not been charged and are being held in the Cahokia Police Department’s jail.
Comments