Four charged with attempting to distribute meth in Southern Illinois

Four people, three from Southern Illinois, were charged Thursday with attempting to distribute meth.
Kayla S. Kempfer, 30, of Marissa; Jarrett C. Hood, 36, of Walsh, and Jordan D. Vuichard, 32, of Sparta, were among those charged, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The one-count indictment alleges they intended to distribute more than 50 grams of meth in Jackson, Randolph and St. Clair counties.
The crimes started sometime in 2017 and lasted until August 2018, the release said.
Scott A. Carnell, 36, of Pacific, Missouri, also was named in the indictment. Kempfer and Hood are being held without bail and are awaiting a jury trial set for Nov. 26. Carnell and Vuichard will have their initial appearances in Benton on Oct. 4.
Each faces a minimum of five years in prison and could receive as much as 40 years and fines up to $5 million.
Comments