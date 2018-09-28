Couple pleads guilty to buying Girl Scout cookies in Highland with counterfeit money

Two people have pleaded guilty to one count of using counterfeit money to buy Girl Scout cookies in March in Highland.

Christopher C. Vanbibber on Thursday admitted in the U.S. District Court of Southern Illinois to passing fake $20 bills, court documents filed Thursday said. In June, Lena M. Peterson entered the same plea.





Both were being held in jail as of Thursday night. At the time of their arrest, police said the couple was from Caseyville.





Peterson and Vanbibber were together when they exchanged the counterfeit bills for Girl Scout cookies at a local business in Highland on March 3, according to documents. Later, Vanbibber exchanged another $20 bill at a church concession stand.





Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The plea documents indicated Vanbibber knew that the bills were fake at the time. It is unknown whether he or Peterson passed more counterfeit bills during the time, or how many.





Peterson’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19 and Vanbibber’s for Dec. 27.



