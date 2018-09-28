Airman with metro-east ties killed in Louisiana shooting

A U.S. Air Force airman whose wife is from Edwardsville was found shot to death outside his home in Bossier City, La., this week.
Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kidd, 30, died in the shooting on Tuesday, according to media reports.
He is survived by his wife, Alyssa Kidd, who is from Edwardsville, and their 2-year-old son, Beckham, according to KMOV-Channel 4 in St. Louis.
“The best way to describe Joshua was he was Captain America. He was protecting us and on top of that, he was protecting our whole entire neighborhood, and that is just who he is, he doesn’t think twice, he just takes charge. He literally is real world Captain America, unfortunately it didn’t end like it does in the movies,” Alyssa Kidd told the television station.
Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was related to nine car burglaries in the neighborhood, reported Louisiana television station KTBS. Residents believe Joshua Kidd may have confronted a burglar who shot him, the station reported.
Joshua Kidd was assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and no arrests have been reported in the shooting.
The Shreveport, La., Times newspaper reported that Joshua Kidd grew up in Virginia. His uncle, Bill Brickey of Indianapolis, told the paper that his late nephew loved to work on cars.
“He cared about the people who worked for him,” Brickey said told the Times. “He went out of his way to mentor some of the younger airmen.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. “Nobody deserves this fate, especially such a young and wonderful family. He was a devoted husband and loving father,” the fundraiser page said.
