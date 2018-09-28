Man linked to Belleville home invasion earlier this month was shot, court records say

A man linked to a Sept. 13 home invasion in Belleville was shot during the crime and was treated at a local hospital, according to a search warrant.
No charges have been announced in the shooting or home invasion.
Court documents obtained by the News-Democrat show Everett L. Tigue, 26, no address given, arrived at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh sometime before Sept. 14, the date of a search warrant, with a gunshot wound to the back. Tigue later was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Police say Tigue was identified by a witness in the home invasion as one of the suspects, according to the search warrant. Tigue is on parole for a 2015 residential burglary and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
The only news release about 14 hours after the incident referred to a shooting that damaged a 43rd Street apartment while two men and two young children were sleeping. Police have not responded to messages for comment about the investigation.
A search warrant says two men who were staying overnight at an apartment in the 300 block of North 43rd Street were wakened by perhaps three suspects at the door. The men in the apartment, Cameron Nance and Shaun O. Pollard, separately reported to police later that the men kicked open the door and began shooting into the apartment.
Pollard’s 2-year-old daughter wandered out of the bedroom during the shooting, and Nance and Pollard say Pollard scooped up the girl and ran to the back with her, where Pollard called the police. They said the three suspects left the apartment out the same front door.
Police later found a blood trail outside the apartment and several bullet holes in the apartment, including holes in the children’s bedroom wall. They also found some marijuana and a .22 caliber rifle, which Nance said had been dropped by a suspect. The gun was reported stolen in 2017 in Missouri.
The news release issued by Belleville Police Department did not say anyone had been shot; no further information has been released. Belleville Police did not respond to several messages for comment on Friday. The search warrant, dated Sept. 14, did not specify when Tigue arrived at the hospital.
Police said the three suspects were wearing black clothing. Memorial Hospital’s security footage showed a black SUV-style vehicle dropped Tigue at the door and left; Tigue was wearing dark clothing and red shoes when he showed up at the hospital.
Nance has a Centreville address but was kicked out by his girlfriend, he told police, and Pollard has a Cahokia address but frequently stays in Belleville with his girlfriend. The woman was not at her home at the time of the invasion and shooting.
