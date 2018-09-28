18-year-old man charged in shooting at Cahokia apartments

An 18-year old East St. Louis man was charged Friday with shooting an unidentified man in the upper torso Wednesday afternoon at a Cahokia apartment complex.
Devin T. Harris of 517 N. 41st St. was charged by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Harris was inside of a vehicle when he shot the unidentified man at the Cottonwood Apartments, 4503 Mississippi Ave.
Harris is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Initially, police took three men in custody, but Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said two were released because evidence showed they had no involvement.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said Harris had a firearm unlawfully.
Plew declined to discuss further details at this time. He said the case is still being investigated.
