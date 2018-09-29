Man shot and killed at East St. Louis housing complex

A 25-year old man was shot and killed Friday night in East. St. Louis at the Villa Griffin Homes housing complex.
It is the 16th homicide of the year in the city.
Illinois State Police Special agent Jerri Hochmuth said police were in the very early stages of their investigation. “All we know at this time is that a 25-year old black male was shot and killed in the 2500 block of Lincoln Ave., shortly after 6 p.m. this evening.”
The victim was identified as Bryant Powell. Police are still looking for the shooter.
Powell was pronounced dead at 7 p.m. Fridayt at Touchette Regional Hospital, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said. An autopsy is planned, he said. It is reported the victim was shot once.
Hochmuth said ISP Special Agent David Wargo will work with East St. Louis police on the case. Anyone with information is urged tito call East St. Louis Police at 482-6700 or Illinois State Police at 346-3990.
Comments