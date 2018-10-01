Police say two men shot each other on Bunkum Road in Caseyville

Two men were in critical condition Monday morning after apparently shooting one another late Sunday night in Caseyville, police said.
One man was found at a residence in the 8600 block of Bunkum Road at about 10:50 p.m. He had “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to Caseyville police.
About 20 minutes later, Caseyville Police were called to a nearby hospital where they say a man had been dropped off with a gunshot wound.
The two men, ages 37 and 28, are from East St. Louis and are “familiar with each other,” Caseyville Chief Tom Coppotelli said Monday. Both were taken to St. Louis hospitals.
Police closed the 8600 block of Bunkum Road for about three hours Sunday night for crime scene processing.
Police are looking for witnesses and ask anyone with information about the shootings to call the Caseyville Police at 618-344-2151, ext. 142.
Comments