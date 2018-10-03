Florida man indicted for attempting to distribute cocaine in Southern Illinois

A Florida man has been indicted in a federal court for attempting to distribute almost 10 pounds of cocaine in St. Clair County.
A grand jury on Tuesday charged Joseph B. Holder, also known as “Jay,” with conspiracy to distribute the drug, documents from the U.S. District Court of Southern Illinois stated. The alleged incidents happened between August 2016 to March 2017.
According to State Attorney Nathan Stump, Holder was in federal prison for an unrelated gun charge as of Wednesday. His first appearance for the cocaine charge will be Oct. 26 at the federal courthouse in Benton.
