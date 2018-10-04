Man’s body found decomposing in his home; Major Case Squad activated

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated around noon Thursday to investigate the death of a Cahokia resident who was found dead and decomposing in his home Wednesday.
Police are releasing few details but Cahokia Police Captain Dennis Plew said the body of a 47-year-old man was found inside his residence in the 200 block of Elm Street on Wednesday afternoon.
“A preliminary medical exam concluded a suspicious death,” Plew said. “An autopsy today revealed the death is the result of a homicide.”
Police were not releasing the victim’s identity or how he died as of Thursday afternoon.
The captain said he would release more information as it became available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-332-4248.
Comments