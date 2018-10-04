Homeowner faces drug charges after neighbors complain to police

An Alton man is facing multiple drug charges after police searched his home and deemed it uninhabitable Thursday morning.
Neighbors had complained to police about suspected drug activity at 1116 Central Ave., prompting a months-long investigation, a news release from the Alton Police Department said.
On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at the home and charged Ira A. Marchbanks, 27, with delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school and delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a church, the release said. Both charges are felonies.
The police investigation is ongoing and additional charges against Marchbanks are possible, the release said. The City of Alton’s housing inspection team declared the home unsafe.
In the release, police said they will continue to keep a heavy presence in the area and that they hope it will bring comfort to residents in the neighborhood.
“We received your tips and letter and we are listening,” the release said.
According to the release, Marchbanks was being held at the Alton Police Department with $100,000 bail Thursday night.
