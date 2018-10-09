MetroLink riders react to ticket checks and security at Fairview Heights station

The MetroLink system normally operates with an open platform, but for about a month, security officers will check fares and monitor fare validation at three MetroLink stations during operating hours.
Bus rider robbed by armed men at MetroLink station, Fairview Heights police say

Police were investigating Tuesday after they say a passenger was armed at gunpoint at the Fairview Heights MetroLink station on Sunday night.

Investigators say a person of interest in the armed robbery is also linked to an aggravated battery at the same MetroLink station Oct. 2.

Officers responded at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a call for a robbery, according to a Fairview Heights Police news release. A man told police he got off a Metro bus and was walking from the station when two men came up to him. One showed bus rider a gun, the suspects took cash from him and left through nearby woods.

Fairview Heights officers, along with a Caseyville police K-9 unit, were unable to find the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130. Anonymous tops can be left at www.fhpd.org.

A Belleville News-Democrat investigation found that 18 percent of crimes reported along MetroLink in 2016 were serious crimes; but also found that the first five months of 2018 were more peaceful in St. Louis County.

To figure out if MetroLink is really so dangerous, the Belleville News-Democrat collected reports from 15 police departments on the line as well as crime data from the past three years.

