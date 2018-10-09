Bus rider robbed by armed men at MetroLink station, Fairview Heights police say

Police were investigating Tuesday after they say a passenger was armed at gunpoint at the Fairview Heights MetroLink station on Sunday night.

Investigators say a person of interest in the armed robbery is also linked to an aggravated battery at the same MetroLink station Oct. 2.

Officers responded at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday to a call for a robbery, according to a Fairview Heights Police news release. A man told police he got off a Metro bus and was walking from the station when two men came up to him. One showed bus rider a gun, the suspects took cash from him and left through nearby woods.

Fairview Heights officers, along with a Caseyville police K-9 unit, were unable to find the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130. Anonymous tops can be left at www.fhpd.org.

A Belleville News-Democrat investigation found that 18 percent of crimes reported along MetroLink in 2016 were serious crimes; but also found that the first five months of 2018 were more peaceful in St. Louis County.