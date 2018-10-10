Man shot dead in East St. Louis; police investigating

A 42-year-old man was shot dead Tuesday night in East St. Louis.
Police were called to 450 N. Sixth St. at 10:05 p.m., according to East St. Louis Lt. Donald Watson . Someone reported it as an aggravated battery.
Police are working to identify the man, who was found with multiple gunshots. Watson said he was taken to a hospital in St. Louis but did not survive.
Police have not identified a suspect and continue to investigate the shooting, Watson said.
Illinois State Police crime scene technicians were called to process evidence at the scene.
