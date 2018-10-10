Police issue stranger danger warning after incident in O’Fallon

O’Fallon police are warning residents about stranger safety after two District 90 students said they were approached by a suspicious man.
In a news release from the department, police said that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two girls were walking in the area of Shadow Ridge Crossing at East Wesley Dr. when a middle-aged man made a hand gesture toward them, beckoning them to the car.
The man is described in the release as a heavy-set white male with red hair, wearing a lime green shirt and driving an older model gray Honda SUV with rusty running boards.
In the release, police encouraged parents to discuss the following tips with their children:
Always use the buddy system when walking to and from school
Walk in well-lit areas and never take shortcuts
If someone you don’t know offers you a ride, say no and run
Never speak to strangers and never get into a car with a stranger
Always go straight home and tell parents if a stranger tries to talk to you or pick you up
If a stranger tries to follow you on foot or tries to grab you, run away, scream and make a lot of noise
Never give your name or address to a stranger
