Police issue stranger danger warning after incident in O’Fallon

October 10, 2018 07:48 PM

O’Fallon police are warning residents about stranger safety after two District 90 students said they were approached by a suspicious man.

In a news release from the department, police said that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two girls were walking in the area of Shadow Ridge Crossing at East Wesley Dr. when a middle-aged man made a hand gesture toward them, beckoning them to the car.

The man is described in the release as a heavy-set white male with red hair, wearing a lime green shirt and driving an older model gray Honda SUV with rusty running boards.

In the release, police encouraged parents to discuss the following tips with their children:

  • Always use the buddy system when walking to and from school

  • Walk in well-lit areas and never take shortcuts

  • If someone you don’t know offers you a ride, say no and run

  • Never speak to strangers and never get into a car with a stranger

  • Always go straight home and tell parents if a stranger tries to talk to you or pick you up

  • If a stranger tries to follow you on foot or tries to grab you, run away, scream and make a lot of noise

  • Never give your name or address to a stranger

Hana Muslic: 618-239-2626, @h_muslic

