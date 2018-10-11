Police stop car and find Illinois man dead after shootout on bridge

A man riding in a vehicle from Missouri into Illinois was shot on a bridge and died on Sunday.
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of Dalvin R. Taylor, 26, of Cairo, according to a news release sent out Thursday.
Officers say Taylor was the passenger in a vehicle traveling over the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to East Cape Girardeau, Illinois on Sunday.
Shots were fired, and the vehicle Taylor was in turned around and was stopped by Missouri police. Officers found Taylor dead in the passenger seat.
The other vehicle continued into Illinois and has not been found, police said.
There was no information on Thursday morning about funeral services for Taylor.
Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-845-3740.
