Police say a Swansea man stole three cars in one night

A Swansea man is charged with stealing three cars from a Fairview Heights rental company earlier this month, police say.
Fairview Heights police say Ryan J. Svec, 26, took three vehicles from the Avis/Budget Car Rental early Thursday morning. He is charged with burglary and aggravated unlawful possession of stolen vehicles.
The address provided for Svec in Swansea is about two miles from the rental company.
According to a news release, Svec was in custody on Friday on $50,000 bail.
Fairview Heights police did not specify how one man was responsible for three vehicular thefts in one day.
