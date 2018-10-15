Man ordered to repay nearly $16K for stealing from Belleville nursing home residents

The man who stole from residents of St. Paul’s Senior Community will serve three years in prison and have to pay nearly $16,000 in restitution, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois announced.
Christopher Rhodes, 53, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in June.
Rhodes used the names, Social Security numbers and other personal information of the patients at St. Paul’s Senior Community to get and maintain utility services at his home, according to the original indictment in January. He also arranged for satellite television service with the stolen information.
He had faced up to 20 years in prison.
Rhodes was previously convicted of using patient information at another nursing home in 2005 to set up credit cards. He was sentenced to just more than three years in prison and three years of supervised release.
As of Monday afternoon, Rhodes was being held at a federal prison in Lexington, Ky.
Comments