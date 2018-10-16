Belleville man shot outside club; police investigating

East St. Louis police were called to a shooting in the parking lot of Club Candyland early Tuesday morning.
Officers arrived to find a man had been shot in the leg, East St. Louis Detective Sgt. Gilda Johnson said. While officers are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, Johnson confirmed a 45-year-old suspect had been arrested.
Johnson said when police arrived at Club Candyland, a bar and grill located at 16th and State streets, they found a 30-year-old man from Belleville shot. The person they arrested is from Cahokia.
The Belleville man was taken to a local hospital but his medical condition was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Johnson did not comment on whether officers knew of a motive in the shooting.
Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
