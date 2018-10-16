Man arrested, accused of firing a gun outside his home near Belleville after dispute

A 46-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he fired a gun while in the front yard of his home near Belleville.
Kenneth V. McWhorter, of 2920 South Belt West near Belleville, remained at St. Clair County Jail on Tuesday morning on a $10,000 bail, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies say McWhorter walked outside his home after a domestic dispute about 1:30 a.m. Sunday with a pistol. A neighbor called police after hearing a gunshot nearby.
St. Clair County deputies say they found a .45 caliber Glock at McWhorter’s residence, near the front door. They say he fired the weapon once while in the front yard.
No one was injured in the incident.
McWhorter was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. Both charges are felonies.
