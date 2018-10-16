Fairview Heights police say Dollar General robbery connected to robbery in Caseyville

Police released video footage Tuesday afternoon of an armed robbery at a Fairview Heights Dollar General store Thursday.
Police wrote in a press release that the suspect appears to be carrying an AK-47 rifle with a wooden stock when he took an undetermined amount of cash from employees at the Dollar General Store at 5217 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
Officers believe the same suspect also robbed a convenience store in Caseyville.
Employees told police the man was wearing a black ski mask, a two-toned blue jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130 or by leaving a tip on their website, www.fhpd.org.
