Fairview Heights Dollar General robbery

Fairview Heights police say Dollar General robbery connected to robbery in Caseyville

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

October 16, 2018 02:41 PM

Police released video footage Tuesday afternoon of an armed robbery at a Fairview Heights Dollar General store Thursday.

Police wrote in a press release that the suspect appears to be carrying an AK-47 rifle with a wooden stock when he took an undetermined amount of cash from employees at the Dollar General Store at 5217 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officers believe the same suspect also robbed a convenience store in Caseyville.

Employees told police the man was wearing a black ski mask, a two-toned blue jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130 or by leaving a tip on their website, www.fhpd.org.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

