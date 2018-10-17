Illinois man among 8 arrested as police seize more than $700K of meth in multi-state bust

A Cairo man is among a group of eight people who were arrested in a multi-state drug bust over the last month.
Along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, police from Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri seized $50,000 and more than 17 pounds of meth in multiple efforts over the last month, a news release from Kentucky’s McCracken County Sheriff’s Department stated.
Kentucky law enforcement and DEA opened the investigation in September, a Southern Illinoisan report said. During that time, they discovered people in Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and California who were involved in distributing crystal meth and marijuana in Southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.
Shawn Tarver, a Cairo resident, was a suspected supply source for meth in Illinois and Kentucky, the news release stated.
On Oct. 12, an Illinois SWAT team and the DEA executed search warrants for homes and businesses in Cairo, police wrote in the release. There, they seized 10 pounds of crystal meth, 5 pounds of marijuana, heroin, firearm ammunition and more than $7,000 believed to be from illegal drug sales.
“One of the warrants was executed at a business where a murder had occurred on September 1, 2018,” police wrote in the release.
Tarver was arrested Oct. 12 in Cario and charged with two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Arrests in other states occurred on Sept. 20, Oct. 5 and Oct. 14, the report said. Those suspects included:
On Sept. 20 in Mayfield, Kentucky:
▪ Joshua T. Fox 33, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was charged with nine Counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a drug crime.
▪ Zachary R. Lawson 28, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was charged with possession methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
▪ Sheri Lester 49, of Murray, Kentucky, was charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
▪ Justin “Kyle” McClain 33, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was charged with attempted possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
On Oct. 14 in McCracken County, Kentucky:
▪ Roberto Alderete 28, of Fresno, California, was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine.
▪ Ulice Sanchez 28, Southgate, California, was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine. and tampering with physical evidence.
On Oct. 15 in Barlow, Kentucky:
▪ Erik Cooper 27, of Barlow, Kentucky, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
The total amount of meth seized in the bust so far was worth more than $700,000. According to the release police said more arrests could come as they continue their investigations.
Comments