Woman struck, killed in hit-and-run accident in East St. Louis

A 47-year-old East St. Louis. woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Street.
Angela Polk was walking in the roadway when she was struck by thew vehicle, according to Police Chief Jerry Simon. He said the department received a call about a woman lying in the roadway 10:32 p.m. and he said he does not know how long she had been there.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said she was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:15 p.m. She suffered trauma all over her body.
Simon said police are still looking for the driver, who fled from the accident scene at 1250 State Street.
“We are trying to identify the vehicle from surveillance video from local businesses,” he said.
