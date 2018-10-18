Police searching for suspect in Maryville bank robbery

Maryville police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank there Thursday afternoon.
The man walked into First Collinsville Bank at 2729 Maryville Rd. around 3 p.m. and showed a teller a note that stated he was armed, a news release from Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter said. The man did not display a weapon.
The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before he fled west on Maryville Road in a white Hyundai sedan with an Illinois license plate, the release said.
According to the release, the man was wearing a blue shirt, black vest, dark pants, sunglasses and a black and white baseball cap.
Anyone with information can contact the Maryville Police Department at 618-344-8899.
