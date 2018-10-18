Maryville police are searching for a man they say robbed First Collinsville Bank on Thursday afternoon.
Police searching for suspect in Maryville bank robbery

By Hana Muslic

hmuslic@bnd.com

October 18, 2018 08:01 PM

Maryville police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank there Thursday afternoon.

The man walked into First Collinsville Bank at 2729 Maryville Rd. around 3 p.m. and showed a teller a note that stated he was armed, a news release from Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter said. The man did not display a weapon.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before he fled west on Maryville Road in a white Hyundai sedan with an Illinois license plate, the release said.

According to the release, the man was wearing a blue shirt, black vest, dark pants, sunglasses and a black and white baseball cap.

Anyone with information can contact the Maryville Police Department at 618-344-8899.

Hana Muslic: 618-239-2626

