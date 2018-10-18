Waterloo police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted bank robbery at First National Bank of Waterloo.
Police ask for public’s help finding person of interest in attempted bank robbery

By Hana Muslic

October 18, 2018 09:51 PM

Waterloo police are looking for a man they say attempted to rob a bank Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the police department said the incident occurred at First National Bank of Waterloo at 744 North St. around closing time at 5 p.m.

The man had apparently been watching employees at the bank, a FOX 2 report said. One employee found a threatening note demanding money in the parking lot and called police.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, no money was exchanged and no one was hurt.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the man, who left driving a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-8651 or 618-939-3377.

