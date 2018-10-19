Woman says someone shot into her home; police investigating

East St. Louis police were investigating Friday after they say a person fired a gun into two homes late Thursday night before fleeing the area.
Police Chief Jerry Simon said the department received a call at 11:50 p.m. from a woman who said someone shot at her house, located at 1405 Cleveland Ave.
“An officer went there and found a bullet went through her residence and also a bullet that went through the residence at 1401 Cleveland,” Simon said. “A bullet projectile was lying on the woman’s son’s bed. No one was home at the time.”
No one was injured, the chief confirmed.
There were no witnesses available for police to talk to, Simon said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482 6700.
