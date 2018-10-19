He chugged drinks right off the shelf, police say. He was arrested when he came back.

A 38-year-old man is accused of chugging a beer in a Shiloh store, running from responding police officers, and then returning to the store where he resisted arrest.
“He had one 24-ounce beer, a couple energy drinks, and a cup of coffee, too,” said Det. Sgt. Kyle Bade of the Shiloh Police Department.
Shiloh police say Kip Kluegel, of the 600 block of West Schuetz Street in Lebanon, was charged on Friday with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, retail theft and escaping a peace officer. He was in St. Clair County Jail on Friday, being held on $50,000 bail.
Shiloh police were called on Wednesday to the Moto Mart at 1790 Frank Scott Parkway for a man consuming products in the store.
The suspect ran when officers arrived and they were not able to immediately locate him, Bade said
Within “maybe 10 or 15 minutes, not very long at all,” the suspect returned to the Moto Mart. Officers had not left the store.
The man resisted arrest but was taken into custody after a short struggle. Shiloh police say he tried to escape police custody and again fought with officers. They took him to the hospital and he was then taken to St. Clair County Jail. Kluegel had been in custody since Wednesday.
