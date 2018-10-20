Shooting outside East St. Louis Police Department leaves 1 wounded

A woman was wounded in a shooting heard by East St. Louis officers who were in the police department’s parking lot early Saturday, according to television reports.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Main Street in downtown East St. Louis.
East St. Louis Sgt. Randall Kelly told KMOV-Channel 4 that he and another officer heard the gunfire. The woman was in a Nissan Rogue when she was struck by bullets fired from someone in a red car, whose driver fled the scene. The car may have been a Ford Taurus.
East St. Louis Sgt. Randall Perry told KTVI-Channel 2 that the incident that prompted the shooting apparently occurred elsewhere in the city.
The victim suffered wounds to her lower body and hand. The Nissan Rogue had at least eight bullet holes.
The Illinois State Police were called to assist in the investigation.
