Man charged with attempted murder in connection with fight outside Millstadt restaurant

A Millstadt man has been charged with charged with six felonies, including attempted murder, following a fight at a local restaurant last week.
Wesley H. Reinhardt, 45, was also charged with five counts of aggravated battery, charging documents filed by the state’s attorney’s office said.
Around 9:40 p.m. last Thursday, police were called to Reinhardt’s Restaurant at 201 West Madison St. for a fight in progress, a news release from the Millstadt Police Department said.
There, police said they found a man with multiple serious injuries caused by blows to the head from a shovel. According to police, the victim was over the age of 60.
On Saturday, Reinhardt was charged with in connection with the incident. According to the charging documents, the attempted murder charge stems from “intent to kill the victim.” The documents also said Reinhardt wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck and applied pressure and hit him repeatedly in the body.
“At this time, we are unable to disclose the relationship between the defendant and the victim other than to say this was not a domestic situation,” police said in the news release.
The victim has since been released from the hospital, the release said. An investigation into the fight is ongoing.
According to the release, Reinhardt remains in the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville on $750,000 bond.
St. Clair County Court records show that on July 13, Reinhardt was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct following a separate incident.
