Belleville man charged with using internet to solicit child for sex is out on bond

A Belleville man is free on bond after being charged with three felonies related to solicitation of a child.
Matthew J. Lauer, 29, of Belleville, is facing one count each of traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.
Court documents accuse Lauer of using the internet to meet a child. The charges, however, do not specify if an actual child were involved in any internet conversations or if it was part of a law enforcement operation.
St. Clair County jail deputies said Lauer posted bond on Saturday afternoon after being formally charged Friday. He did not have an attorney on record as of Monday morning.
