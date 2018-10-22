Armed robbery in Trenton was not random, police chief says

Two men are in custody after an armed robbery in Trenton on Monday morning.
Police did not release their names. A news release from Trenton Police Chief Christopher J. Joellenbeck said a person was robbed at the Casey’s General Store parking lot in Trenton at about 10:15 a.m.
“We want to stress to the public that this does not appear to be a random act,” said Joellenbeck. “We believe the victim and suspects were familiar with each other.”
Police shared the suspect and vehicle descriptions with other agencies, and the suspects and vehicle were stopped at Air Mobility Drive and U.S. 50.
According to the news release, the two in custody are also suspects in a motor vehicle burglary and other crimes.
