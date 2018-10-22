Police asking for help in finding MetroBus robbery suspect

The Swansea Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say robbed someone on a MetroBus on Monday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, police said to be on the lookout for a black male with a mustache wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey pants. The man is anywhere from 5-foot-4 to 5-9.
The robbery occurred around 2:15 p.m., the post said. The man did not use a weapon in the incident and fled in the area of North Illinois Street and Green Haven Drive. He was last seen running north through the Bronze Point Business Complex.
A purse was recovered in connection with the robbery, but a wallet is still missing, police said.
The Belleville Police Department is providing K-9 assistance in the search.
