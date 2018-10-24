Kentucky man arrested in Southern Illinois after high-speed chase on U.S. 40

An 19-year-old man wanted on a fugitive warrant in Kentucky has been arrested in Southern Illinois.
Just before 3 p.m Tuesday, Highland police engaged in a high-speed chase on U.S. 40 toward St. Jacob after running the license plates on a speeding vehicle and learning it was stolen from Kentucky, said Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Dixon.
Driving the car was Joshua D. Williams, from Elizabethtown, Ky., who crashed the car near the village of Marine on Illinois 4 north of U.S. 40, Dixon said. Williams was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Madison County court records indicate Williams was charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, which is a felony. He was also charged with one count of aggravated fleeing police.
Dixon said Williams is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond while he awaits extradition to Kentucky on the fugitive warrant.
