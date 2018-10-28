One dead in shooting outside PT’s nightclub in Centreville

One person is dead following a shooting at PT’s nightclub in Centreville early Sunday morning.
Mike Ocello, the club’s operator, said that there was an altercation inside the club just before 4 a.m. Employees at the club broke up the fight and the men involved were escorted outside.
In the parking lot of the club, one person started shooting a gun and hit another man, killing him, Ocello said.
Ocello said the investigation is ongoing and that little details were available regarding the names of those involved.
Centreville police could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.
Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
