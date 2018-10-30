Mascoutah drug dealer could be out of prison in 2 years

A Mascoutah man who sold methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana — sometimes within 1,000 feet of Mascoutah High School — was sentenced Tuesday in St. Clair County Circuit Court.
George French, 40, was sentenced to four years, six months on three counts, to be served at the same time, by Judge Zina Cruse. French will have to serve at least half of the sentence, according to state law.
He was charged last November with six felonies, all related to possessing or selling drugs near the high school and a place of worship in Belleville.
French plead guilty to three counts, related to dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Those charges were filed in early October; the six charges originally filed last year were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
French also has an East St. Louis address in court records.
