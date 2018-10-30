Marion man who kept crossbow nearby while dealing meth sentenced to federal prison

A Marion man who kept a loaded crossbow nearby when dealing meth was sentenced to at least 10 years in federal prison.
Timothy O. Meadows, 35, had previously pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth and distribution of more than 5 grams of meth, a news release from the U.S. District Court of Southern Illinois said.
According to the release, Meadows was part of a group of people who distributed ice — meth which has a purity level of at least 80 percent — in Williamson County from April 2017 to January 2018.
At his sentencing, the release said, Meadows was deemed responsible for the distribution of at least 450 grams of ice in Southern Illinois. He received an enhanced sentence due to the presence of a crossbow.
