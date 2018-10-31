Owner ‘heartbroken’ as family searches for missing horse in Madison County

An Alhambra family continues to search for their horse June, who was reported missing to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on Friday.
June wouldn’t just run off, her owner Davina Brown told the BND. Even if the 16-year-old horse did get out of the pasture, Brown said she would hang around.
“She’d be at the house, getting in my business,” Brown said. “They’re like dogs, always wanting to be petted.”
Brown and her husband, Charlie, reported the horse as missing to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, a couple days after June went missing. She remained missing a week later, and the Browns and their friends have taken to social media to appeal for her return.
Brown is concerned about June’s health because she has a medical condition that requires some care.
The Browns noticed she was missing last Wednesday, when June wasn’t in the pasture next to their house in Madison County.
Sheriff’s deputies investigated Oct. 24 and found horse tracks on both sides of the fence,along with broken insulators and a top rail broken on the fence.
“It’s not a common occurrence,” said Madison County’s Capt. Mike Dixon of large animal thefts. Years ago a “couple cattle” were stolen in the county, but June is the first missing horse he knows of being reported as stolen.
Even if June wandered off on her own, if someone has taken care of her and is keeping the horse from the proper owner, then it’s a theft, Dixon said.
“If a horse wanders onto your property and you assume ownership, then it’s stolen,” he said.
The theft charged would be a felony because a horse is valued at more than $500, Dixon said.
Brown is convinced that someone took June intentionally, because there’s “no way” she would leave the other horse the family has.
“If Misty is in the trees and June can’t see her, she runs around whinnying,” Brown said. “She’d never leave Misty.”
Besides horses June and Misty, the Browns have seven cows, 30 chicken, three dogs and three cats, Davina said. No other animals are missing.
“I want everyone to know that I truly appreciate all of your support. I am so heartbroken that someone could do this. I love my horse and want her to come home,” Brown wrote in a Facebook post Oct. 26.
She said her husband Charlie tried to console her by pointing out that someone would really want a horse, and would care for her, if a thief would bypass all the other things the couple has to steal a horse.
Davina just wants the horse back home.
“If you brought her back and just let her loose in our yard, there wouldn’t be any more questions,” she wrote on a Facebook post last week.
Anyone with information about the missing horse can call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-692-6087.
