Man, 62, shot while riding bike dies on resident’s front steps

A 62-year-old East St. Louis man was shot and killed Wednesday night while riding his bicycle in the 700 block of North 69th Street.
Stanley McDougler was pronounced at 1:30 a.m. by the the St. Clair County Coroner.
“He was pronounced at the scene, which was the front porch steps of 725 N. 69th St. in East St. Louis,” Dye said. “It appears he suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.”
An autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday or Friday.
Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Michael Lewis is in charge of the investigation and said East St. Louis police were called just before 1 a.m. When they arrived on scene they located McDougler, who was alive and breathing. He appeared to be shot twice in the chest.
Police believe he had been on a bicycle when he was shot and then stumbled a couple of feet to a residence at 725 N. 69th St. He died on the front steps shortly after, Lewis said.
Police have not identified a motive or a suspect. Lewis said police are canvassing the neighborhood looking for people who may have seen or heard something.
East St. Louis police say this is the 18th homicide they’ve investigated in 2018. At this time in 2017 police had been called to 32 homicides.
Comments