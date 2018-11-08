Baby shot in the leg and survives; police investigating incident

Cahokia police are investigating the shooting of an 8-month-old child in mid October, but no charges have been filed in the incident.
Officers received a call on the night of Oct. 15 from someone saying a baby had been shot inside of a residence in the 1100 block of George Street in Cahokia, according to Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew.
Police went to the home and found the baby with a bullet wound to the leg.
“The baby was taken to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis,” Plew said, adding that the baby survived.
The caller had told police that the shooter may have been a minor.
A juvenile was in the residence when police arrived, however the identity of that person has not been released. The minor was questioned by police.
Officers found a gun in the home but would not say whether they believe it was the gun used in this shooting.
Plew said police conducted an investigation and submitted the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office for review.
Th captain did not know when or if charges would be issued in the case.
Comments