Lebanon man charged with stealing protein bars from O’Fallon High School

A Lebanon man is in jail after police say he stole protein bars from O’Fallon Township High School and beer from an O’Fallon gas station within the course of a few days.
Edward C. Coleman, 42, was booked into St. Clair County jail on Oct. 13, jail records indicate. He was charged with one count of retail theft, stemming from two incidents that occurred a week apart.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, police responded to reports of a theft at Moto Mart East at 8401 East U.S. 50, records from the O’Fallon Police Department state. There, police found Coleman, who told them he was trying to get to Missouri Payday Loans in Fairview Heights.
When officers offered Coleman a ride to Fairview Heights, he got into the backseat of the car and put two six-packs of beer in the trunk, the records state. The next day, after being tipped off by an employee and viewing surveillance footage from the gas station, police learned Coleman had stolen the beer.
Coleman is also accused of stealing from O’Fallon Township High School on Oct. 10. According to a school resource officer who was working that day, Coleman walked into the lobby of the school around 1 p.m., but quickly exited. When the officer checked the spot Coleman had been standing in, he found an empty Gatorade protein bar box, a scratch off lottery ticket and a small bottle of Pumpkin Spice Captain Morgan.
When the school resource officer reviewed surveillance footage from school grounds, he said he saw Coleman taking the box of protein bars from a pallet of supplies that two other employees were unloading in the school’s gym. According to police records, the footage also showed that school was in session and female students were in the lobby of the school waiting for the bell to ring at the time.
Coleman was still in St. Clair County jail as of Thursday night with his next court date set for Nov. 13. His bail was set at $30,000.
