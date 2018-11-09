Man in Ninja Turtle mask tries to rob Walgreens in pharmacy drive-thru, police say

“T Grizzly,” wearing a Ninja Turtle mask on his face, passed a note to the Walgreen’s pharmacy at the drive-thru window at about 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, demanding drugs.
Shiloh Police, however, say the suspect drove away from the pharmacy without the drugs and no one was hurt at the Walgreens at 1108 Hartman Lane.
Police say the suspect drove up to the pharmacy window and passed a note to the clerk demanding “specific prescription medication.” The note referred to the suspect as “T Grizzly” and suggested there were more people involved and threatened force.
The attempted aggravated robbery suspect was driving a silver or gold Kia sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Jesse Phillips at 618-632-9047 at the Shiloh Police Department.
