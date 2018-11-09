Police are looking for this car used in an attempted robbery at the Walgreens on Thursday evening.
Police are looking for this car used in an attempted robbery at the Walgreens on Thursday evening. Provided photo
Police are looking for this car used in an attempted robbery at the Walgreens on Thursday evening. Provided photo

Crime

Man in Ninja Turtle mask tries to rob Walgreens in pharmacy drive-thru, police say

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 09, 2018 11:37 AM

“T Grizzly,” wearing a Ninja Turtle mask on his face, passed a note to the Walgreen’s pharmacy at the drive-thru window at about 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, demanding drugs.

Shiloh Police, however, say the suspect drove away from the pharmacy without the drugs and no one was hurt at the Walgreens at 1108 Hartman Lane.

Police say the suspect drove up to the pharmacy window and passed a note to the clerk demanding “specific prescription medication.” The note referred to the suspect as “T Grizzly” and suggested there were more people involved and threatened force.

The attempted aggravated robbery suspect was driving a silver or gold Kia sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Jesse Phillips at 618-632-9047 at the Shiloh Police Department.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535; @MaryCooleyBND

  Comments  