Armed man robs five stores in St. Louis metro area, including one in Granite City

Police are looking for man they say has committed a string of armed robberies in the metro-east area over the last month, including one in Granite City.
Surveillance video in a FOX 2 report showed the man sticking a gun in the face of employees at a Boost Mobile phone store in Maplewood, Missouri on Oct. 19.
According to a KPVI 6 report, Maplewood police say the man also robbed a GameStop there on Oct. 10, a T-Mobile in Florissant on Oct. 12, a GameStop in St. Louis on Oct. 17 and a GameStop at 1300 Schaefer Road in Granite City on Oct. 30.
In all of the robberies, the man ordered people in the store to lie on the floor and count to 100 while he went through the cash register, the FOX 2 report said. He wore sunglasses in all of the incidents and a baseball camp in most of them.
GameStop has donated $2,000 to CrimeStoppers for tips in the investigation, both reports said.
Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8744, Maplewood police at 314-646-3658, Granite City police at 618-877-2111 or the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 314-589-2500.
Comments