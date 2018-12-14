Mother shot and killed in East St. Louis; police questioning a person of interest

A 24-year old mother was shot and killed in East St. Louis Thursday night and police say they are questioning a person of interest.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Vidella McDaniel of St. Louis.
McDaniel was shot and killed outside of the building at 2901 Waverly Avenue, Dye said. She was pronounced dead at 5:09 p.m.
Several 911 calls were placed to the East st. Louis Police Department on Thursday evening reporting the shooting.
“She was found outside and she succumbed to her injuries at that location,” Illinois state Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said.
Jennings confirmed Illinois State Police are investigating and are talking to a person of interest. All he would say about that person is that he is an East St. Louis resident.
Dye said his office is trying to schedule an autopsy this morning.
It is not immediately known why McDaniel was in East St. Louis or what led to the shooting, according to Jennings.
“We are investigating very strong leads,” Jennings said.
