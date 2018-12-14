Wounded Alton suspect arrested after he struck officers with car while fleeing scene

Police arrested an Alton man Friday night after he was wounded while fleeing during an officer-involved shooting.
Todd Lockhart, 34, was arrested about 6 p.m. in Alton by U.S. Marshals on a warrant for a parole violation, said Lt. Mark Doiron of the Illinois State Police which is assisting in the investigation.
Lockhart was taken to an Alton hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital, Doiron said.
At about 3:40 a.m. Friday, Alton police officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Tremont. Officers confronted Lockhart and when they tried to arrest him, he drove off, Doiron said.
While fleeing the scene, Lockhart struck at least two officers with his vehicle, Doiron said. Officers then fired shots at Lockhart, striking him an unknown number of times as he escaped.
Doiron added that the officers were treated and released from an area hospital with lower body injuries.
