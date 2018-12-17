Breese man jailed on charges of robbing video gaming courier

A 41-year-old Breese man has been charged with robbing a video game courier at the Breadeaux Pizza parking lot in Millstadt on Friday.
James J. Deiters faces charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen license plate and resisting a police officer.
Millstadt police say the suspect approached a courier with a video gaming company on Friday morning in the parking lot at 105 S. Jefferson Street. Police say the man had a Ruger .45-caliber pistol and took cash from the courier. They did not share how much money was stolen.
Police say the suspect then drove away in a silver Nissan Versa, which was chased by several law enforcement agencies to Calvin Drive in Cahokia.
Deiters was charged on Saturday; there are grand jury actions pending against him, according to the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk’s office. Deiters was at the St. Clair County Jail Monday morning on a $150,000 bail.
